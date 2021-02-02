Marcos Rojo leaves Manchester United to sign for Boca Juniors

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Argentina's Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals. "Marcos Rojo has completed his transfer to Boca Juniors," United said in a statement. "The 30-year-old will return to his homeland on a permanent basis, after agreeing terms with the reigning Argentinian champions."

We'd like to thank Marcos Rojo for his time at United and wish him the best of luck for the future! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2021

Rojo spent the second half of last season on loan at Estudiantes before returning to United, but has not played for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer`s team this season. He made his last United appearance in a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in November 2019.