Mario Gotze to leave Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund at end of season

Midfielder Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund when his contract with the Bundesliga club expires at the end of the season.

Confirming the news, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said that he had a discussion with Gotze in the past few days and it has been decided that he would be released by the Bundesliga giants at the end of this season to allow him to take a new challenge.

"I have had a very good conversation with Mario in the past few days. We have agreed that we will not continue our cooperation after the season.I think that is in the best interests of both parties," goal.com quoted Zorc as saying to Sky Deutschland.

Zorc further said that Mario is a really good player and, therefore, he would be important for Dortmund this season.

“Mario is a really good boy and I think this season he will still be important to us," he added.

Gotze, whose contract with Dortmund will come to a close at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, has played 218 times for Dortmund in two spells with the club.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled to make an impact since making return to Dortmund in 2016 from a three-year spell at Bayern Munich.

Götze, who smashed the winning goal for Germany against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, was one of the substitutes for Dortmund against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.