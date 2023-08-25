Meet MMA Star And Former US Soldier Who Is The Current Bodyguard Of Lionel Messi

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi has set the Major League Soccer on fire since his arrival in the US. On Wednesday night, Messi guided Inter Miami to the US Open Cup 2023 final with a win over Cincinnati via penalties. The former Barcelona striker has already powered Inter Miami to the League Cup title with a win over Nashville last week.

However, this week fans are curious about Messi’s muscular bodyguard who his keep the Argentinian legend safe. It has now been revealed that Messi’s bodyguard is a former US soldier and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Yassine Chueko.

As reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, former England captain and Inter Miami owner David Beckham personally selected Chueko, a former US soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, to be Messi’s personal bodyguard.



Yassine Chueko isn’t just a typical bodyguard. With a background in MMA, along with proficiency in martial arts disciplines like taekwondo and boxing, he is the ideal shield for a superstar like Messi.

Chueko’s commitment was on display in Messi’s last match against Cincinnati as well. As Messi celebrated the last-minute equalizer, Chueko was seen sprinting down the sideline overseeing the celebrations.

______ During Inter Miami matches, Leo Messi is followed by an ex-US Navy Seal for maximum security.



Meanwhile, Lionel Messi had two assists and converted in a shootout to lead Inter Miami over MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw on Wednesday night and into a US Open Cup 2023 final against Houston. Miami remained unbeaten in eight matches with Messi heading into his Major League Soccer debut on Saturday at the New York Red Bulls. The 36-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, joined the team last month and led it to the title of the Leagues Cup.

Cincinnati led 2-0 on goals by Luciano Acosta in the 18th and Brandon Vazquez in the 53rd before Messi set up goals by Leonardo Campana in the 68th minute and seventh minute of stoppage time. Josef Martínez put Miami ahead 3-2 three minutes into extra time, but Yuya Kubo retied the score in the 114th minute.

Messi made Miami’s first attempt in the shootout, and the teams were perfect through four rounds. Herons goalkeeper Drake Callender saved Nick Hagglund’s kick in the fifth round, and Ben Cremaschi made his PK to send Miami to another tournament final.

Houston won the other semifinal, beating visiting Salt Lake 3-1 in extra time. The Dynamo got goals from Héctor Herrera in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, Adalberto Carrasquilla in the 105th and Luis Caicedo five minutes into the second extra session. Anderson Julio scored an equalizer in the 64th. Miami will host the final on September 27.