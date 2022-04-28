Footballer Mesut Ozil condemns 'human rights violations in India', says THIS

Former German footballer Mesut Ozil questioned India's human rights record on Wednesday (April 27).

On the night of Lailat al-Qadr, the footballer prayed for the safety and well-being of the Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Ozil also condemned the human rights situation in the 'so-called largest democracy in the world', calling it shameful.

Arsenal’s highest-ever paid footballer, wrote on Twitter, "Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Let’s spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence."

Notably, Ozil has a history of making political statements, in December 2019 he criticised China's alleged persecution of Uighurs, a Turkic-speaking Muslim minority. Earlier this month, the 33-year-old posted a message on world peace during the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Let’s keep praying for peace in the world – not just in Ukraine, but also in Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and all other places in the world where people are suffering from war #StopWAR #JummaMubarak #M1Ö," Ozil posted on Twitter.

Ozil is currently an attacking midfielder and is the captain of Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahce. In 2018, Ozil quit the German national football team, citing racism in the criticism of him in the side's World Cup debacle.