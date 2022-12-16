Mjomba Prediction FIFA World Cup Final Winner: THIS Omani fan can help Lionel Messi win World Cup with REVERSE magic

FIFA World Cup 2022 is coming to an end. There was great quality of football on display and the fans, despite the curbs and bans, had a good time in Qatar, which hosted the tournament for the first time. Argentina and France will play the final of the Qatar World Cup on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium. Their planning and executions and hard work and some sort of luck are the reasons why these two teams are in the last two. However, one man from Oman feels he has too played a role in enusuring they reached the final.

Also Read | Model Ivana Knoll becomes Lionel Messi and Argentina 'hater': Know all about her, in PICS

His name is Mohammed al Hajri and he is popularly known as Mjomba. He belongs to Qatar's neighbourhood country Oman. This Omani fan has already got the 'psychic' status for making accurate predictions in the ongoing World Cup. And no, he does not predict the winner. He instead, predicts the loser of the match. And how does he do that? By wearing the jersey of the losing team on the match day.

He first feature in Qatar colours in their opening game vs Ecuador and BAM, who lost? Qatar.

On December 9, he wore the Brazilian colours, and the South American side lost to Croatia 4-2 in penalties. He then supported Croatia vs Argentina and you know that happened in that match. Similarly, Mjomba wore Portugal's jersey in their quarter-finals clash vs Morocco, and the Cristiano Ronaldo's team crashed out of the World Cup. Not to forget, the Omani was in Argentina colours when Messi's side went down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia.

However, his last prediction went wrong as Mjomba wore the jersey of the French team but they beat Morocco in the semi-final to book final clash with Argentina.

Mjomba put amn Instagram post where he wrote that: "Thank you lions. Thank you Qatar. Wait for me in the final, we will take revenge from France." That means Mjomba will be wearing the French jersey again on Sunday night, trying to help Messi's Argentina clinch their third World Cup title.