Lionel Messi INJURED? Huge scare for Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 final vs France

Argentina football team are getting ready to face defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday (December 18). One of the keys to Argentina’s hopes of winning the World Cup for the third time will rest on their talisman Lionel Messi. However, Messi – who is going to possibly play his final World Cup match – is now an injury concern for Argentina as he was seen clutching his hamstring multiple times in the World Cup semifinal win over Croatia this week.

Messi and the rest of Argentina’s starting line-up were absent from training on Thursday (December 15) amid concerns over the Argentina captain’s fitness. It has led Argentina fans becoming increasingly concerned about Messi’s fitness ahead of their World Cup final against France on Sunday.

But Messi’s non-appearance at training are not raising alarm bells as yet for manager Lionel Scaloni gave all the starting XI from the semi-final the day off. Foot Mercato are reporting that Messi is experiencing discomfort in his hamstring, although he is widely considered to be fit.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are tied for most goals at this World Cup _



Argentina veteran Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala – both of whom came on as second half substitutes against Croatia – were present at training. Papu Gomez is nursing a sprained ankle and remains a doubt for the final, while Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel will return from suspension.

But it is Messi that every Argentine is hanging their hopes on heading into the France game. The Barcelona legend has been in scintillating form for his country, contributing five goals and three assists in their six World Cup games.

But more than his goal contributions, he has been talismanic in everything Argentina have done at the tournament as he bids to win the trophy on his fifth and final attempt.

The World Cup final is being built up as clash between PSG teammates Messi and Kylian Mbappe of France, both of whom are in the race for Golden Boot this year.