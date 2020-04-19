Mohun Bagan named I-League champions as season gets cut short by coronavirus

Mohun Bagan has been declared as the champions of the 2019-20 season of the I-League after the season was forced to be called off midway in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee Meeting, which was chaired by AIFF vice-president Subrata Dutta via video conference on Saturday.

The meet was also attended by AIFF general secretary and League Committee chairman Kushal Das, League CEO Sunando Dhar and Swati Kothari, GM (S&O) and International Relations among others.

During the meeting, it was decided to name Mohun Bagan as the winners of I-League as they stood at the top of the standings when the matches were suspended on March 14.

"Mohun Bagan be declared as the Hero I-League champion for the 2019-20 season as they stand atop current standings in the Hero I-League until the point of suspension on March 14, 2020.Furthermore, Mohun Bagan with 39 points from 16 matches enjoy a point difference which is insurmountable by any other team even if all other matches had been played and concluded as a normal course of action," the AIFF said in an official statement.

Mohun Bagan took to their official Twitter handle to thank AIFF and other teams for showing exemplary sportsman spirit by formally acknowledging them as champions.

"We sincerely thank AIFF League committee and @ChennaiCityFC,@minervapunjabfc, @Churchill_Goa,@GokulamKeralaFC,@NerocaFC,@officialtraufc,@AizawlFC,@realkashmirfc for showing exemplary sportsman spirit to formally acknowledge Mohun Bagan as deserving champions of I-League 2019-20," they wrote.

Meanwhile,the AIFF League Committee also recommended that there would be no relegation from the I-League this season.