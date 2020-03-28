Mohun Bagan to donate Rs 20 lakh to coronavirus relief fund

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread rapidly all over the world, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club has decided to contribute Rs 20 lakh to West Bengal's Emergency Relief Fund to help medical workers and hospitals combat the threat of the deadly virus.

Reflecting on the same, Mohun Bagan General Secretary Srinjoy Bose expressed hope that others would also come forward in supporting those in need at this difficult situation.

“These are challenging times for everyone and none should be left behind. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others also join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis," Mohun Bagan official statement quoted Bose as saying.

Echoing similar views, finance Secretary Debashis Dutta said, “Be it good times or bad, our fans never stop supporting their beloved club. During this tough time we want to help the people who are fighting to make our lives easier. We can get through this together! There are so many things people can do to support those affected right now. Big or small, every donation or act of service goes a long way. Our thoughts are with every single person and business affected right now.”

On Friday, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar came forward and decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in their fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu also donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a part of her contribution towards India's continuous fight against the pandemic.

While the Suarashtra Cricket Association (SCA) also donated Rs 21 lakh each towards Prime Minister's relief fund and Gujarat Chief Ministers' relief fund, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced that it would donate an amount of Rs 25 lakh to state goverment's emergency relief fund.