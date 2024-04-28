Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024 Match Online And On TV In India?

Mohun Bagan are ready to host Odisha FC in the second-leg of the ISL 2024 semifinal and this time it is at their home (Salt Lake Stadium). The contest is expected to be an intense affair between the two sides. Odisha won the first leg with a scoreline of 2-1.

Bagan coach Antonio Habas knows just how big this second leg is. Speaking ahead of the match, he told the press, "There is no overconfidence. My job is to give confidence to my players. We have players with a 100% idea of winning. But we have to play (well), we don't have any other option. This is like a final for us, not just a semi-final."

Here are livestreaming details for Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC ISL Match:

When will Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match be played?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match will be played on Sunday on April 28. (WATCH: Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp Involved In HEATED Spat As West Ham End Liverpool Title Hopes)

Where will Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match be played?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium.

At what time will Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match start?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match live on the TV?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match live broadcast will be available on Sports18 SD and HD.

How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match live streaming?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match live streaming can be watched on JioCinema.