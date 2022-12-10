Morocco vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch MAR vs POR and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Morocco have been one of the phenomenal stories in this World Cup. They topped their group which included teams like Croatia and Belgium and then they beat Spain in the Round of 16 to cause one of the major upsets in the history of the tournament. The Africa nation have really been giant killers in this World Cup in Qatar and up next for them are Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, who would be eyeing a spot in the semi-finals. It would be interesting to see whether Ronaldo even starts for Protugal in this all-important clash for them.

Goncalo Ramos replaced Ronaldo in the last match vs Switzerland and scored a hattrick to take his side to the quarterfinals of the competition. There have been rumours of a possible rift between coach Fernando Santos and Ronaldo. Santos had revealed that Ronaldo was unhappy with being left out of the starting 11 against Switzerland. However, Portugal team has denied that there is any rift between the two after it was reported that Ronaldo was threatening to leave the Portugal camp.

Morocco would want such conflicts and rumours to affect their opponents. The African side has been brilliant in this World Cup and while we understand that Portugal still need to be called as favourites for this match, one knows that they would not have it easy against a sported Moroccan outfit.

Here's everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Portugal will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Portugal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Morocco and Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.