Lionel Messi an icy cool man when it came to scoring in the thrilling penalty shootout vs Netherlands in the second quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 late on Friday night. However, he lost his cool after the match when he heard Netherlands star Wout Weghorst approaching him with heated words. Messi was giving an interview at this time and amid the broadcast of his conversation with the on-ground reporter, he lost his cool and asked Weghorst to stay away from him. He could be heard clearly saying, "Who are you looking at? Go ahead you stupid."

Watch Messi lose cool over Weghorst and Louis Van Gaal below:

Hermosa captura Messi vs vende humo de van Gaal. Davids se hace el desentendido. pic.twitter.com/u3m2OLGnpz — Alejo (@lateralus_ok) December 9, 2022

"QUE MIRAS BOBO":

Por una consulta de Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/LHBGMtfgoP — _Por que es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) December 9, 2022

The Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal had said prior to the quarter-final clash between the two giants that he knows how to stop Messi. "You will see on how I'll stop Messi on Friday, I won't tell you." Messi after scoring his fourth goal of the tournament and did a gesture right in front of Van Gaal as if to tell him who's the boss.

After the end of the match, Messi approached LVG and lashed out at him even if support staff and other officials tried to stop him. Messi was apparently upset with LVG over his remarks on him prior to the match. LVG had said that he knew how to stop Messi in the big match of Qatar World Cup. That did not go down well with the Argentina great and he gave it back to the Netherlands coach in his own way. First, he celebrated a goal right in front of Louis van Gaal, making a gesture at him. And then after the match walked up to him to pass on some more heated words as LVG looked in disbelief.

Messi seems to have got just the right boost with only two matches left in the World Cup for this strong Argentina outfit. Up next is Luka Modric's Croatia who are on a superb run too having beaten Brazil the same night to move into semis. Messi's World Cup dream is alive and kicking but the Croatia battle will be exciting to watch.