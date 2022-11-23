topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric doesn't want to COMPARE 2022 with 2018 success

Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022: In their first match of the tournament, Croatia looks forward to playing in the group match with the new players, as per captain Luka Modric.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric doesn't want to COMPARE 2022 with 2018 success

The captain of Croatia, Luka Modric, advised his squad to put their 2018 World Cup run behind them and concentrate on their upcoming match against Morocco on Wednesday. At the World Cup that year in Russia, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner led Croatia to an incredible run before falling to France 4-2 in the championship match. Moreover, the captain also said that the team is also eager to establish a position for itself in the competition with "fresh blood" and "new energy."

"Whatever we`ve been through during the 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable experience, but we need to put it aside and focus on what is ahead of us," the midfielder said on Tuesday ahead of Croatia`s opening group match against Morocco, reports Xinhua.

Also read: Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch MOR vs CRO and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

"Many players from Russia are not here. We have new players, fresh blood, and new energy." He added, "We also have some veteran players who have helped the young ones adjust. This is a new tournament, and we have to look at it this way. We have to leave it all out on the pitch."

The 37-year-old will play at his fourth World Cup, which is the first in history to have been shifted from the traditional summertime slot to the European winter. "We`re full of energy, we`re not exhausted, we`re not at the end of the season," said the veteran. "We`ll see tomorrow if the timing is a good thing or not."

The Real Madrid playmaker won both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with his club last season and said he still feels like he has plenty to offer. "I`m prepared physically, and I`m in great shape. I`m healthy but drawing comparisons with other World Cups makes no sense. It`s important to feel prepared and ready to win." he added.

With inputs from IANS

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022Morocco vs CroatiaMOR vs CROLuka ModricLuka Modric newsLuka Modric match todayCroatia match today

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Those who beautified Gujarat, how much their fortunes improved?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Aftab's 'fullproof plan' gets Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?