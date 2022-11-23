Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric doesn't want to COMPARE 2022 with 2018 success

The captain of Croatia, Luka Modric, advised his squad to put their 2018 World Cup run behind them and concentrate on their upcoming match against Morocco on Wednesday. At the World Cup that year in Russia, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner led Croatia to an incredible run before falling to France 4-2 in the championship match. Moreover, the captain also said that the team is also eager to establish a position for itself in the competition with "fresh blood" and "new energy."

"Whatever we`ve been through during the 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable experience, but we need to put it aside and focus on what is ahead of us," the midfielder said on Tuesday ahead of Croatia`s opening group match against Morocco, reports Xinhua.

Also read: Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch MOR vs CRO and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

"Many players from Russia are not here. We have new players, fresh blood, and new energy." He added, "We also have some veteran players who have helped the young ones adjust. This is a new tournament, and we have to look at it this way. We have to leave it all out on the pitch."

The 37-year-old will play at his fourth World Cup, which is the first in history to have been shifted from the traditional summertime slot to the European winter. "We`re full of energy, we`re not exhausted, we`re not at the end of the season," said the veteran. "We`ll see tomorrow if the timing is a good thing or not."

The Real Madrid playmaker won both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with his club last season and said he still feels like he has plenty to offer. "I`m prepared physically, and I`m in great shape. I`m healthy but drawing comparisons with other World Cups makes no sense. It`s important to feel prepared and ready to win." he added.

With inputs from IANS