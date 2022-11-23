Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch MOR vs CRO and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Croatia captain Luka Modric on Tuesday (November 22) sought to quash early talk of a repeat of his country’s astonishing 2018 World Cup run, and said comparisons about his own form were pointless distractions from tough games ahead. Modric was player of the tournament at the World Cup in Russia, when Croatia defied the odds to come from behind and go to extra time in an unprecedented three knockout matches, before losing to France in the final.

To get there again, Croatia will need a good start against Wednesday’s (November 23) opponents Morocco in Group F of FIFA World Cup 2022, before facing Canada and second-ranked Belgium. “Definitely, what we’ve been through in 2018 in Russia is unforgettable and indelible in my mind. Others can continue speaking about it but we need to put it aside and focus on what’s ahead,” Modric told a news conference.

“Many players at the 2018 World Cup in Russia are not here, we have new players, new quality young players with fresh blood and energy. This is a new tournament and we have to look at it that way.”

Croatia’s World Cup qualification was smooth and they topped their Nations League group ahead of France, though despite wins in their last six matches, the bookmakers still have Croatia as outsiders in Qatar. But the lack of hype is just the way 2018 the Ballon d’Or winner wants it.

Modric said it was important to respect opponents in Qatar, including Morocco, describing the players as phenomenal and highly motivated.

Ahead of the Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Morocco vs Croatia be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Morocco vs Croatia will be played on Wednesday - 23 November at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Morocco vs Croatia going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Morocco vs Croatia will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Morocco vs Croatia LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Morocco vs Croatia will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Morocco vs Croatia in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Morocco vs Croatia can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Morocco vs Croatia Predicted 11

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Selim Amallah, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic