close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
English Premier League

Moussa Djenepo's heroics gives Southampton 1-0 win at Sheffield United

In a goalless first half, Southampton striker Che Adams went close with a volley early on which ricocheted off the far post, setting the home side off on a counter where David McGoldrick saw his one-on-one chance saved by goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Moussa Djenepo&#039;s heroics gives Southampton 1-0 win at Sheffield United
Image Credits: Reuters

Southampton beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane to pick up their second victory of the Premier League season after a brilliant individual effort from Moussa Djenepo gave the visitors all three points on Saturday.

In a goalless first half, Southampton striker Che Adams went close with a volley early on which ricocheted off the far post, setting the home side off on a counter where David McGoldrick saw his one-on-one chance saved by goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

United thought they had the lead early in the second half when Oliver McBurnie`s side-footed effort from an Oliver Norwood free-kick hit the back of the net, but VAR overturned the decision after John Egan was found to be offside in the build-up.

Djenepo then put the visitors in front with a scintillating solo run through the middle, initially refusing to go down when Norwood tugged at him from behind before side-stepping two defenders to fire a low angled shot past Dean Henderson.

United`s problems were compounded when substitute Billy Sharp was sent off for a red card challenge when he caught Stuart Armstrong on the shin.

The result moved Ralph Hasenhuettl`s side up to 10th while United dropped to 13th. Southampton next host Bournemouth on Friday while United travel to Everton next weekend.

Tags:
English Premier LeagueSouthamptonSheffield UnitedChe AdamsAngus Gunn
Next
Story

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham hits hat-trick in 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

Must Watch

PT18M18S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Opposition targeting 'Hindutva' in the name of Hindi?