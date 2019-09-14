Moussa Djenepo's heroics gives Southampton 1-0 win at Sheffield United

Southampton beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane to pick up their second victory of the Premier League season after a brilliant individual effort from Moussa Djenepo gave the visitors all three points on Saturday.

In a goalless first half, Southampton striker Che Adams went close with a volley early on which ricocheted off the far post, setting the home side off on a counter where David McGoldrick saw his one-on-one chance saved by goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

United thought they had the lead early in the second half when Oliver McBurnie`s side-footed effort from an Oliver Norwood free-kick hit the back of the net, but VAR overturned the decision after John Egan was found to be offside in the build-up.

Djenepo then put the visitors in front with a scintillating solo run through the middle, initially refusing to go down when Norwood tugged at him from behind before side-stepping two defenders to fire a low angled shot past Dean Henderson.

United`s problems were compounded when substitute Billy Sharp was sent off for a red card challenge when he caught Stuart Armstrong on the shin.

The result moved Ralph Hasenhuettl`s side up to 10th while United dropped to 13th. Southampton next host Bournemouth on Friday while United travel to Everton next weekend.