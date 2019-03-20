हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England

Nations League triumph would be better than reaching World Cup semi-final: Harry Kane

England meet the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals on June 7, for the right to face either European champions Portugal or Switzerland in the final three days later in Porto.

Nations League triumph would be better than reaching World Cup semi-final: Harry Kane
Image Courtesy: Reuters

If England win the Nations League this year, it will be a greater achievement than reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia, captain Harry Kane said.

England meet the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals on June 7, for the right to face either European champions Portugal or Switzerland in the final three days later in Porto.

"To have a chance to win a trophy in an England shirt does not happen very often. If we win that trophy, in my eyes, it's a better year than 2018," the striker told reporters. 

Kane is preparing for England's opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic on Saturday and Montenegro on Tuesday. 

England topped a Nations League qualifying group that included 2010 world champions Spain and 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Last year they reached the World Cup semis for the first time since 1990, before losing 1-2 to Croatia after extra time.

"Hopefully, we can win some silverware. Of course, 2018 was fantastic but, for me, the main thing is the team and we want to win things. We want to make fans happy and be proud," said Kane, who won the golden boot in Russia as top scorer with six goals.

"People now expect us to do well and before the World Cup there were no expectation, so it's great that we've turned that around," Kane was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We're the only team from the World Cup semi-finals to have got through their Nations League group and we had probably one of the hardest groups. That was big for us, to prove that it wasn't just a one-off, that this team were really building for something special," he added. 

EnglandfootballHarry KaneUEFANations League2020 Euro Qualifiers2018 FIFA World CupRussiaCroatia1990 FIFA World Cup
