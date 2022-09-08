WATCH: Neymar ANGRY with Kylian Mbappe due to THIS during PSG vs Juventus UCL clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clinched a close 2-1 victory over Italian giants Juventus at home on Tuesday (September 6). However, star forward Neymar was seen upset with teammate Kylian Mbappe for one particular moment, who scored a brace on the same night. PSG kicked off their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season in similar fashion of their Ligue 1 campaign with star trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi on top of their game. Mbappe was the main-man for PSG in terms of goals against Juventus on Tuesday night.

PSG had a great outing against Juventus in their UEFA Champions League but there was one moment when Brazilian star Neymar was not happy with his teammate Mbappe going for goal instead of passing the ball to him. It happened during the 51st minute of the game when the three front-line attackers - Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined for counter-attack against Juventus. (Mbappe is DATING Ines Rau, the first-ever TRANSGENDER model to feature on Playboy magazine's cover)

With Lionel Messi being the playmaker of that play, Mbappe was in a better position to pass the ball to Neymar who could have guided it home but instead the Frenchman went for glory given that he was on a hat-trick. Neymar was left disappointed by the 23-year-old's decision to shoot instead of passing the ball to him.

At 23 years and 260 days, Mbappe became the youngest player to score 35 goals in Europe's top club competition, taking the record away from his teammate Lionel Messi, who was 47 days older when he reached that milestone. PSG had never beaten Juventus in eight previous meetings. But their last matchup dated back to 1997, and the tide has now turned in favor of the French league champions and their armada of world-class players. Mbappe and his teammates were in total control throughout the first half, with Neymar and Messi putting on an exquisite show of dribbles and passes.