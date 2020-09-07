Newcastle United rope in striker Callum Wilson till 2024

Newcastle United have announced the signing of striker Callum Wilson from AFC Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee in a four-year deal.

The Premier League club issued an official statement, confirming that the contract will allow the the 28-year-old striker to stay at the St. James’ Park until the summer of 2024.

Reflecting on his deal, Wilson said that Newcastle United is a massive club with great history and that he will try his best to contribute to the team's success.

"From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that," the club official website quoted the striker as saying.

"I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker I think it's important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I'm hoping to achieve them.With the players around me, I believe we can get the goals we need as team and I want to help contribute to that,"Wilson added.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce, on the other hand, was full of praise for Wilson as he said that the striker did amazingly well for Bournemouth lately and, therefore, the club tried really hard to rope in.

"Callum is somebody I've admired for a long time and I'm delighted to get him.He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago.The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs," Bruce said.

Wilson made his first-team debut in 2009 with hometown club Coventry City and went on to score 23 goals in 55 appearances he made for them.

The striker also enjoyed loan spells with Kettering Town (2011) and Tamworth (2011-12).

In July 2014, Wilson joined AFC Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee and helped the side achieve promotion to the Premier League in his first season with the club. He became Bounemouth's top scorer for that season with a total of 20 goals in 45 Championship outings.

He made his international debut for the England men's football team in November 2018 and scored against the United States at Wembley in his first match.