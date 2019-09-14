Neymar to make PSG return during Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg

Star striker Neymar is all set to make return for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after being named in the squad for the Ligue 1 home clash against Racing Strasbourg on Saturday.

Announcing the news, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said that Neymar is absolutely ready to play and would be available for selection for Strasbourg's clash, Xinhua reported.

The 27-year-old has appeared for his country Brazil but did not play a game for PSG this season. Neymar missed four league games for the club as he was looking to make his way back to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

However, Barcelona--who sold Neymar to PSG for world record 222 million euros--failed to reach an agreement even after lengthy talks with the French champion.

Mauro Icardi, who recently joined Paris St Germain from Inter Milan on a year-long loan, could make his debut in the upcoming match against Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, PSG forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are all set to miss the club's Ligue 1 clash as the duo is still recovering from minor leg-muscle injuries.