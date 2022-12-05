Watch: Neymar's doppelganger takes FIFA World Cup 2022 by storm as Brazil fans go crazy

The Brazilian footballer Neymar's doppelganger garnered a lot of attention in Qatar while the real Neymar was healing from an injury sustained at the FIFA World Cup 2022. After a brief but turbulent stay in Qatar, Eigon Oliveira, who refers to himself as "Neymar's doppelganger," was returning to his native Brazil.

Not going to lie, I thought it was him too... _ #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/c30zBsVYNP — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Oliveira wore the Brazil star's training suit, sunglasses, cap, and beard, making it very difficult to tell the two apart with the naked eye. His public appearances wreaked mayhem in a literal sense. Additionally, he appeared to share tattoos with Neymar, and he frequently travelled with a companion who was a staff member of the Brazilian soccer federation.

When Oliveira visited Doha and acquired a large following, a Puma store there was forced to temporarily close. Until everything settled down, he had to be brought to the rear of the shop. When the doppelganger attended one of Brazil's World Cup games, there was further problems since throngs of people pressed up to grab an autograph and a picture. Before the game, a few Brazil players on the field glanced up to observe what was happening.

Security eventually led the impersonator away. For Oliveira, playing Neymar has become a job. He has impersonated the athlete while visiting countries all over the world, including France, where Neymar represents Paris Saint-Germain. He receives compensation for his appearances and for doubling for the athlete in commercials. He claims to have met Neymar several times while filming some of his commercials, and the player was okay with him playing the role of his lookalike.