close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nicolas Pepe

Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe joins Arsenal on record signing

The Ivorian scored 37 goals and assisted on another 18 in 80 matches for Lille during his two-year spell at the French club.

Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe joins Arsenal on record signing
Image credits: IANS

London: Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal from France`s Lille in a deal that makes him the most expensive acquisition in that club`s history, the Gunners have announced.

"The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international completed the paperwork on his move on Thursday. He will wear the No. 19 shirt," the team said on its website on Thursday, reports Efe news.

Pepe "has become our record signing" the Premier League club said, but without revealing any figures or the duration of the new player`s contract. Media outlets estimate that Arsenal would have had to pay Lille around 80 million euros ($88.5 million) to sign Pepe to a five-year deal with the English club.

The Ivorian scored 37 goals and assisted on another 18 in 80 matches for Lille during his two-year spell at the French club.

Pépé is known as a pacey and skilled attacking winger who is comfortable on both flanks, but usually plays on the right-wing cutting onto his left foot, he was also converted by a former head coach at Lille OSC Marcelo Bielsa to play as a striker.

The winger also made three appearances in the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, where Ivory Coast reached the quarterfinals before being eliminated on penalties by the eventual champion, Algeria.

In total, Pepe has been capped 11 times with the Ivorian national team, making his international debut in a 0-0 friendly draw against France on November 15, 2016.

Tags:
Nicolas PepeArsenalLille FC2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Next
Story

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker sorry for 'accidentally' live streaming sex tape

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Army chief General Bipin Rawat meets J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik