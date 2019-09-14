close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Champions League

Olympique Lyonnais held, Lille win ahead of Champions League start

Olympique Lyonnais` stuttering start to the Ligue 1 season continued when they conceded a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Amiens on Friday ahead of their Champions League debut.

Olympique Lyonnais held, Lille win ahead of Champions League start
Image Credits: Twitter/@OL_English

Olympique Lyonnais` stuttering start to the Ligue 1 season continued when they conceded a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Amiens on Friday ahead of their Champions League debut, while Lille enjoyed a 2-1 home win over Angers.

Former Lyon player Mathieu Bodmer scored two minutes into stoppage time to rescue a point for Amiens after Moussa Dembele struck twice following Christophe Jallet`s opener for the hosts, leaving OL in sixth place with eight points from five games.

Jallet put Amiens ahead after seven minutes with a free kick but two minutes later Dembele levelled with a cross-shot.

Dembele was on target again 11 minutes from the break when he deflected a Bertrand Traore cross into the net with his knee for his fifth goal of the season.

However, Bodmer equalised for Amiens with a low close-range shot, denting Lyon`s confidence before they host Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Last season`s runners-up Lille had earlier geared up for their clash at Ajax Amsterdam in Europe`s elite club competition with a convincing victory against Angers.

Victor Osimhen and Luiz Araujo scored either side of halftime to secure the points as the northerners moved up to fourth in the standings on nine points from five games.

They trail leaders Paris St Germain, who play Racing Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, on goal difference.

Angers, who had reduced the arrears with a late Stephane Bahoken goal, are also on nine points, in fifth place.

Tags:
Champions LeagueOlympique LyonnaisParis St Germainfootball
Next
Story

Neymar back for Paris St Germain after Barcelona transfer saga

Must Watch

PT5M52S

Somewhere anger, somewhere politics on amended traffic rules