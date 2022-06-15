One of most iconic and strangest thing happened last year on June 14 when Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles at a press conference of the European Championship. Ronaldo's removing of the bottles cost the beverage company billions of their market value. Ronaldo, who is one of the most fittest footballer even at 37 years of age, was not impressed to see Coca-Cola bottles on his press conference table back in the year 2021.

Euro 2016 champions, Portugal were knocked out of the European championship last year by Belgium. However, the incident was before Portugal's first game against Hungary and ahead of the clash, Ronaldo attended a press conference when the iconic moment took place.

The Manchester United striker was seen removing a couple of Coca-Cola bottles and even his coach Fernando Santos was also left wondering why the Portuguese captain did that. Cristiano lifted a bottler of water later and asked everyone to drink water instead of Coca-Cola.

Here is the video of the incident...

1 year ago today, Coca Cola lost $4 billion in market value because Cristiano Ronaldo asked people to drink water. pic.twitter.com/lUn0s4pz2p — Geo (@GeorginaXeven) June 14, 2022

However, after the tournament was finished, Italy won the EURO 2020 and defender Leornado Bonucci snubbed his former Juventus teammate. Bonucci was seen having a beer and Coca-Cola after the memorable victory and said, "I deserved this one didn't I?".

Notably, after Ronaldo's snub to the beverage drink, the video of the incident went viral and a trend started following his actions. Some of the athletes were with the superstar's thinking while some were seen making fun of it.

Ronaldo's current Man United teammate Paul Pogba was seen keeping Heineken bottles aside due to his religious reasons, whereas, cricketer David Warner was seen removing bottles of Coca-Cola just like Ronaldo at a press conference during the T20 World Cup 2021.