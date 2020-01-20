Pablo Sarabia strikes late to send PSG through in French Cup

Pablo Sarabia struck late to give a reshuffled Paris St Germain a 1-0 win at Ligue 2 side Lorient in the last 32 of the French Cup on Sunday.

Midfielder Sarabia found the back of the net to send the Ligue 1 leaders through along with Angers, Dijon, Montpellier and holders Stade Rennais, who were 2-0 winners at Athletico Marseille.

PSG, who have won the Cup a record 12 times, started at the Moustoir stadium, where they have often struggled, without Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and first-choice keeper Keylor Navas.

Sarabia, however, headed home from Thiago Silva`s cross 10 minutes from fulltime after the visitors had been on the back foot in a poor first half.

Earlier, holders Stade Rennais wrapped up victory in the first half at Marseille`s other club, Athletico, who play in the fifth division, with goals by Hamari Traore and Raphinha.

Fellow Ligue 1 teams Olympique Lyonnais, St Etienne, Lille and Olympique de Marseille also qualified for the next round over the weekend.

Girondins de Bordeaux were the round`s major casualties, losing 3-2 after extra time at third division Pau on Thursday.

The last 16 will be played on Jan. 28-29.