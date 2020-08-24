Paris police attacked, shops vandalized after Paris Saint-Germain defeat in Champions League final

Paris police were attacked and shops in the French capital were vandalised overnight following Paris Saint Germain`s (PSG) defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

"The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised," wrote Darmanin on Twitter.

La sauvagerie de certains délinquants cette nuit : 16 agents des forces de l’ordre blessés, 12 magasins attaqués, une quinzaine de véhicules dégradés. Merci aux force de l’ordre de leurs interventions : 148 interpellations dont 108 gardes a vue à la disposition de la justice. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) August 24, 2020

Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0 in the final of the Champions League in Lisbon, Portugal.

PSG fans had already been involved in clashes in Paris with the police earlier on Sunday.

Some supporters threw projectiles at police vehicles outside PSG`s Parc des Princes stadium and had to be dispersed with tear gas, video footage on social media showed.