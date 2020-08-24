हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Paris Saint- Germain

Paris police attacked, shops vandalized after Paris Saint-Germain defeat in Champions League final

PSG fans showcased their frustration following their teams narrow 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday 

Paris police attacked, shops vandalized after Paris Saint-Germain defeat in Champions League final
Image credits: Twitter/@prefpolice

Paris police were attacked and shops in the French capital were vandalised overnight following Paris Saint Germain`s (PSG) defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

"The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised," wrote Darmanin on Twitter.

Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0 in the final of the Champions League in Lisbon, Portugal.

PSG fans had already been involved in clashes in Paris with the police earlier on Sunday.

Some supporters threw projectiles at police vehicles outside PSG`s Parc des Princes stadium and had to be dispersed with tear gas, video footage on social media showed.

