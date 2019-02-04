हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paris St. Germain

Paris St. Germain suffer first Ligue 1 defeat of season

Despite the loss, Paris St. Germain lead the table with 56 points from 21 games, 10 ahead of second-placed Lille who have played two more games. 

Paris St. Germain suffer first Ligue 1 defeat of season
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) slumped to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Olympique Lyonnais on Monday, to suffer their first Ligue 1 loss of the season ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG--without the injured Neymar--were overwhelmed at the Groupama Stadium by Lyon, who will play Barcelona in Europe's premier club competition. 

Nabil Fekir's second-half penalty earned Lyon all three points after Moussa Dembele was cancelled out by Angel Di Maria's early opener for PSG.

PSG lead the table with 56 points from 21 games, 10 ahead of second-placed Lille who have played two more games. Lyon are third, three points further adrift. 

The capital side lacked steel in midfield in the absence of injured Marco Verratti and missed the spark of Neymar, who will also sit out the February 12 first leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford due to a foot injury.

Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, spearheading the attack in a 4-4-2 formation, were subdued, raising concerns nine days before PSG face a resurgent United side.

PSG went ahead after seven minutes when Julian Draxler dispossessed Houssem Aouar and set up Di Maria on the edge of the box for the Argentine to score with a left-foot shot. 

Lyon had the upper hand, though and PSG were saved by six stops from Alphone Areola before he failed to handle a Leo Dubois cross, leaving Dembele free to head home from point-blank range in the 33rd minute.

Lyon took the lead four minutes into the second half, Fekir converting a penalty after Thiago Silva had fouled Dembele.

The visitors dominated the closing stages, but the Lyon defence and keeper Anthony Lopes held firm to hand the capital side their first league defeat since May.

Tags:
Paris St. GermainLigue 1footballLilleOlympique LyonnaisChampions LeagueManchester UnitedThomas TuchelNeymar Jr.Moussa DembeleAngel Di MariaLyonMarco VerrattiOld TraffordEdinson CavaniKylian MbappeJulian DraxlerHoussem AouarAlphone AreolaLeo DuboisThiago SilvaAnthony Lopes
Next
Story

Tottenham's Harry Kane to step up recovery from ankle injury next week

Must Watch

PT41S

IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge as new CBI director

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close