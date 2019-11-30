हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League

Pep Guardiola open to staying longer at Manchester City

The 48-year-old Spaniard, whose team have twice won the league title plus the FA Cup and two League Cups since he joined in 2016, last year signed a contract extension through to 2021.

Pep Guardiola open to staying longer at Manchester City
Image Credits: Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday he was open to the idea of signing a new contract with the Premier League champions.

The 48-year-old Spaniard, whose team have twice won the league title plus the FA Cup and two League Cups since he joined in 2016, last year signed a contract extension through to 2021.

Asked about staying beyond his current deal, Guardiola was quoted by the BBC as saying: "I`m open (to the idea), yes. It is not about what the club wants or not. For me, I want to see my players and the reaction of my players and everything.

"It is not as simple as I want to extend. I want to see the club, I want to see the players, I want to see how we are still working together.

"That is the most important thing after five years together. You have to feel like we can do it together and enjoy to work together."

The BBC said no talks had yet been held with City but Guardiola added: "I`m so comfortable working with this club.

"When you are (somewhere for) five years it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season."

Tags:
Premier LeaguePep GuardiolaManchester Cityfootball
Next
Story

Ligue 1: Nemanja Radonjic strikes late as Marseille narrow gap on leaders PSG

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 30 November 2019