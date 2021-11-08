PL 2021: 'I'm not your puppy,' says frustrated Liverpool coach Klopp after West Ham defeat

Premier League giants Liverpool locked horns with West Ham United on Sunday (November 7) at the London Stadium and faced a 3-2 defeat after their 25 games unbeaten-run. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp did not agree with the match official's decisions and showed utter frustration in a post-match interview.

West Ham United scored first in the game from a corner which was given as an own-goal by Alisson (Liverpool Gk) who right away complained and protested to the referee claiming that he was fouled by West Ham player Angelo Ogbonna as he went for the ball.

The own-goal was later reviewed by the VAR, but after the check, it was not even reviewed by the on-pitch official as he was instructed that it's not major and he can stay with his decision of allowing the goal.

The Liverpool manager felt poor decisions throughout the game from the referee cost them the match as after the first-goal West Ham scored 2 more in the second-half with the help of Pablo Fornals and defender Kurt Zouma who headed the ball into the Liverpool net late from a corner again.

End Liverpool’s 25 game unbeaten run

Leapfrog Liverpool in PL table

David Moyes’ first victory over Liverpool since 2010 Another memorable match for the high-flying West Ham as they move to third place in the table #LFC #WHUFC #WHULIV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 7, 2021

Goals from Trent-Alexander Arnold free-kick and Divock Origi gave Liverpool hope for a comeback but West Ham stood strong and fought hard for the 3 points which rewards them into the top-3 of the Premier League Table.

What's been said by Jurgen Klopp?

"The goals and some situations have to go another way. Let's talk about the game, the first they score is a foul on the goalkeeper, the arm goes into Alisson's arm so how can he catch it? That makes no sense, I know people will say I am making excuses but I am calm. You need normal decisions from a referee and he did not do that." Klopp said to Sky Sports in the post-game interview.

"It makes really no sense." Jurgen Klopp believes West Ham's first goal was a foul pic.twitter.com/DRXq4EPflx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 7, 2021

Comments from the Liverpool boss clearly shows he completely disagreed with the official's decision and he also felt that the first goal affected his players and their trust in the official.

Later asked by BBC Radio 5 Live if the West Ham player Aaron Cresswell should have been sent off for a harsh tackle on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Klopp said: "Two situations which were influential but West Ham did not make the decisions and they won the game."

"My God, I'm not your puppy. Hopefully, you have an opinion yourself. All good."