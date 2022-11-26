Poland vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch POL vs KSA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Another exciting match awaits the football fans in FIFA World Cup 2022 as Poland meet Saudi Arabia in the Group C fixture on Saturday (November 26). Saudi Arabia are coming into the contest with an inspiring win vs title favourites Argentina. The same Argentina that has Lionel Messi playing for them. Saudi pulled off a stunning 2-1 comeback win over them after trailing 1-0 at the half-time mark. Their win has put Argentina's World Cup plans in jeopardy. Poland, that means, will have their task cut out when they play this rising Asian giant in football at Qatar stadium.

Poland are coming into this match with a goalless draw vs Mexico in their opening game. This was the same match when Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty from the spot. Czesław Michniewicz’s players are not going to have it easy against this spirited Saudi team. The star players like Lewandowski need to be at the best of their game if Poland are t win this evening and move their campaign ahead. It is pretty sure that Poland will be far more aggressive in this match as they were the last time against Mexico. Both sides will look to gain as many points as possible ahead of the match.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia be played?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia be played?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia begin?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.