Iker Casillas

Spain`s World Cup winning captain Iker Casillas suffers heart attack, taken to hospital: Club statement

Casillas who played 167 times for Spain, famously captained his country to their first and only World Cup win in 2010 as well as the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Spain`s World Cup winning captain Iker Casillas suffers heart attack, taken to hospital: Club statement
Image Credits: Twitter/@FCPorto

Spain`s World Cup winning captain Iker Casillas, 37, suffered a heart attack while training with his team Porto on Wednesday and was taken to hospital, the Portuguese club said in a statement, adding that the goalkeeper`s life was not in danger.

"Iker Casillas suffered an acute heart attack during this Wednesday`s training session," Porto said in a statement on their official website.

"The session was quickly halted so that medical assistance could be provided to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently in the CUF Porto Hospital. Casillas is ok, stable and the heart problem has been resolved."

Casillas who played 167 times for Spain, famously captained his country to their first and only World Cup win in 2010 as well as the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Born in Mostoles, Madrid, Casillas came through Real Madrid`s academy and spent the majority of his career there until joining Porto in July 2015.

He is Real Madrid`s second highest all-time appearance maker, playing 725 matches between 1999 and 2015, winning five La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns with the club.

His former teammate Raul made 741 appearances for Real Madrid.

Iker CasillasSpainPortoReal MadridfootballRaul
