'What a SHAME', Cristiano Ronaldo's gf Georgina takes HUGE dig at Portugal coach, check here

Fernando Santos did clear up the air about his relationship taking a swing with the Cristiano Ronaldo after dropping him

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal thumped Switzerland 6-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 clash to confirm their spot in the quarter-finals of the Qatar tournament on Wednesday (December 7). However, coach Fernando Santos made a strong and controversial call before the match as the 37-year-old Portugal captain was replaced by Ramos in the starting eleven. Ronaldo starting on the bench for Portugal in an important fixture did not go well with his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez who posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a cryptic caption aiming towards the Portugal coach.

"Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the anthem all goals placed on you. What a shame he didn't get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven't stopped claiming you and screaming your name. I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night," Georgina wrote in her Instagram post after Portugal won the game. (How can Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face off in FINAL)

By the time Portugal were 4-1 in the clash, the crowd cheered the 37-year-old's name at Lusail Stadium, and boos were directed toward the coach for not starting the Portuguese superstar. However, it all worked well in Portugal's favour as the 21-year-old who replaced Ronaldo, got a World Cup knock-out game hattrick. Moreover, Cristiano was finally sent to the field during the 72nd minute, when Pepe was seen handing the captain's armband to him.

However, Fernando Santos did clear up the air about his relationship taking a swing with the 37-year-old after dropping him. He insisted that they remain on good terms and the forward understood why he was benched in the post-match conference. So far, Ronaldo has one goal for Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, which was against Ghana making him the first Portuguese to score in five FIFA World Cups. It looks like the era of CR7 is finally coming to an end, but is it? Every time in Ronaldo's career when he is criticized, trolled or handed negativity, he has always replied with stellar performances. Let's see if the 37-year-old has still got what it takes.

