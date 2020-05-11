Portuguese football club Vitoria SC says three players diagnosed with coronavirus

Portuguese football club Vitoria SC has confirmed that three of its players have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has spread all over the world.

In an official statement, the club revealed that all their athletes, technical team and support staff of Vitoria SC underwent tests for COVID-19 and three of them have been diagnosed with the virus.

"Taking into account the contingency plan of Vitória SC for its professional football team in the context of the pandemic of COVID-19, it is reported that during the screening exams carried out on 05/08/2020, the athletes, technical team and support staff, three athletes tested positive for SARS CoV2," the statement added.

The club also informed that all these athletes tested positive are clinically well, asymptomatic and currently in isolation.

"All athletes in question are clinically well, asymptomatic and in isolation, with the support of the Club, complying with all the guidelines of the Directorate-General for Health, and the cases were promptly notified. The Medical Department of Vitória SC will continue to put in place a tight contingency plan for the pandemic we are experiencing, which is still going through this phase to maintain individualized training for the entire squad," the statement concluded.

Notably, the football sides in Portugal's top division have returned to individual training as they look to resume their season by the end of May.

Earlier, five players of Spain's La Liga were tested positive for coronavirus.