Premier League 2020-21: Liverpool to begin title defence against Leeds United, Manchester City to face Wolves in opener

Liverpool will look to kickstart their title defence at the 2020-21 Premier League on a promising note when they lock horns with Leeds United at Anfield on September 12.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side ended their 30-year-long wait for the Premier League title after they took an unassailable 23-point lead over Manchester City with seven games to spare in the competition.

Liverpool were last crowned as England`s top-flight champions in 1989-90 season of the tournament.

Leeds United, on the other hand, promoted to Premier League for the first time in 16 years after they were crowned champions of the second-tier Championship with a 3-1 victory over Derby County.

Crystal Palace--who finished at the 14th spot in the recently-concluded Premier League--will square off with Southampton in the opening match of the tournament on September 12.

Besides this, Fulham vs Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, West Brom vs Leicester City and West Ham vs Newcastle United clashes will also take place on the first day.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Manchester United will not feature in the opening week after the two sides were guaranteed a month of rest after the conclusion of their European seasons.

City, who made a second-place finish in 2019-20 season of Premier League, will begin the upcoming season's campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton on September 19.

United, on the other hand, will take on Crystal Palace on the same day at Old Trafford in their opening match.

Liverpool's second game of the season will be against Chelsea on September 19 before they face FA Cup champions Arsenal.

The upcoming EPL season will not have a winter break and conclude on May 23--less than three weeks before the commencement of the rescheduled European Championships.

The 2019-20 Premier League season was halted for more than three months due to coronavirus pandemic before being resumed on June 17. It was concluded on July 26.