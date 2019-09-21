Premier League: Bournemouth move up to 3rd after first-ever win at Southampton

Bournemouth climbed to third place in the Premier League as they won away at Southampton for the first time with a 3-1 triumph in Friday’s south-coast derby.

They profited from two first-half goals but had to fight off a home resurgence after the break to end a run of no victories in 15 previous trips to Southampton.

Nathan Ake’s 10th minute header from the game’s first corner handed Bournemouth the early ascendancy at St Mary’s Stadium.

It might have been a bigger lead but Josh King’s 25th minute effort was chalked off after VAR found him to be offside by the width of his foot after he netted at the end of a swift counter attack.

However, 10 minutes later another quick turnover saw the Scandinavian duo of King and Philip Billing storming down the left wing to set up Harry Wilson for his third goal of the season.

Southampton’s fortunes changed after the break when visiting captain Steve Cook bundled over Che Adams and James Ward-Prowse converted the subsequent 53rd minute penalty.

Nigel Redmond and Ward Prowse went close with efforts from the edge of the box soon after and, with 15 minutes to go, a vital block from Bournemouth defender Jack Stacey kept Redmond from scoring the equaliser.

Callum Wilson made sure of the victory after a mix-up in the home defence allowed him an easy finish into an open net deep in stoppage time.

Bournemouth advanced to 10 points from their opening six matches of the campaign with 11th placed Southampton staying on seven.