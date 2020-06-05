Premier League: Chelsea in talks to sign RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

Chelsea are in talks with RB Leipzig to sign German striker Timo Werner as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of resumption of English Premier League (EPL) later this month.

According to reports, Chelsea have initiated discussion with Leipzing over a potential release clause of about £54m of the 24-year-old.

Werner has also been linked with a potential move to Liverpool--the association which he said was 'proud' of, the BBC reported.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Werner will make a move to Liverpool as the Premier League leaders have not made a bid as of now.

Werner was roped in by RB Leipzig from VfB Stuttgart in a four-year contract for a reported transfer fee of 10 million euros in June 2016. In August 2019, he signed a new contract extension until the end of the 2022-23 season, but the German forward is unlikely see out the full duration of his renewed contract with the club due to his €60 million release clause.

The striker has netted 25 goals in all competitions for Leipzig this season.

Werner also smashed a hat-trick during his side's recent 5-0 victory over Mainz, against whom he also scored three times in a crushing 8-0 win before Christmas.

If everything goes as per plan, Werner became Chelsea's second signing for next season as they have already completed a signing of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February in a £37m deal.

Chelseea were standing at the four spot in the Premier League standings with 14 wins from 29 matches before game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League is all set to return to action from June 17, three months after being distrupted due to the novel coronavirus.

The league will resume with Manchester City vs Arsenal clash and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match, provided that all safety requirements are in place. These matches will be followed by a full match round beginning on June 19.

All the 92 remaining matches in the season will take place behind closed doors due to fear of coronavirus pandemic.