Premier League: Four more diagnosed with coronavirus; total cases rise to 12

English Premier League (EPL) has confirmed that four more people from three different clubs have been tested positive for coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

In an official statement, England's top-flight football league revealed that a total of 1,008 players and club staff were tested for COVID--19 in the recent round of testing and four of them came back with positive results.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs," the EPL official statement said.

The EPL further confirmed that all those four players or club staff who have been diagnosed with the novel virus will remain self-isolated for a period of seven days.

Last week, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 between May 19-22.Of these, two were tested positive from two clubs.

Earlier this month, six from three clubs were diagnosed with COVID-19 out of 748 players and club staff who underwent tests in the first round of testing.

The Premier League further said that the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60 for the fourth round of testing.

The latest development means the total number of coronavirus cases in Premier League have now risen to 12.

On May 19, the Premier League clubs returned to training in small groups as a part of their first step towards returning to action since the top flight football league in England was suspended on March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak.

The EPL is planning to resume competitive action in June after the United Kingdom government gave a green signal for the same.