Premier League

Premier League: Leicester v Spurs called off due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Premier League announced Thursday`s match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at Leicester.

(Source: Twitter)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday the club`s request to postpone the game due to rising COVID-19 cases in their squad had been denied but more players and staff tested positive on Thursday, which left the league with no choice.

"In light of the new information, Leicester applied this morning for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for COVID-19 today," the league said in a statement.

"This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the game.

"Following consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency, the club`s first team training ground was closed this morning to help contain the outbreak."

This is Spurs` third game to be called off due to COVID-19 after their Europa Conference League match against Rennes last week and a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend.

Spurs also had a match against Burnley postponed due to heavy snowfall, which means they now have three league games in hand amid a busy schedule where they are set to play five times in all competitions over the next two weeks.

