Premier League: Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years against city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.

Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.

Other potential dates in the first three fixtures when Liverpool could clinch the title are June 24, when they host Crystal Palace, and July 2, when they face Manchester City.

The venues for Liverpool`s games against Everton and City are yet to be confirmed.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.

Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.

City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.

All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.

Premier League fixtures:

Thursday June 17

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

1915 Manchester City v Arsenal

Friday June 19

Norwich City v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Saturday June 20

Watford v Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday June 21

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Liverpool

Monday June 22

Manchester City v Burnley

Tuesday June 23

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wednesday June 24

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday June 25

Burnley v Watford

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Manchester City

Saturday June 27

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday June 28

Watford v Southampton

Monday June 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday June 30

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Wednesday July 1

Arsenal v Norwich City

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Everton v Leicester City

West Ham United v Chelsea

Thursday July 2

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur