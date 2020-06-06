Premier League: Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years against city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.
Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.
Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.
Other potential dates in the first three fixtures when Liverpool could clinch the title are June 24, when they host Crystal Palace, and July 2, when they face Manchester City.
The venues for Liverpool`s games against Everton and City are yet to be confirmed.
Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.
Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.
City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.
All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.
Premier League fixtures:
Thursday June 17
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
1915 Manchester City v Arsenal
Friday June 19
Norwich City v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
Saturday June 20
Watford v Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Sunday June 21
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Liverpool
Monday June 22
Manchester City v Burnley
Tuesday June 23
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wednesday June 24
Manchester United v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Thursday June 25
Burnley v Watford
Southampton v Arsenal
Chelsea v Manchester City
Saturday June 27
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunday June 28
Watford v Southampton
Monday June 29
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Tuesday June 30
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Wednesday July 1
Arsenal v Norwich City
Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Everton v Leicester City
West Ham United v Chelsea
Thursday July 2
Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur