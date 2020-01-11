हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Premier League

Premier League: Sheffield United up to fifth spot after win over West Ham

Sheffield United moved up three places into fifth with 32 points from 22 games, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Image Credits: Twitter/@SheffieldUnited

Oli McBurnie`s second-half goal earned Sheffield United a 1-0 home victory over West Ham United to move them up to fifth place in the Premier League on Friday.

After a dismal opening period, the hosts were far livelier after the break and McBurnie tapped home after a mix-up between West Ham keeper David Martin and defender Fabian Balbuena.

West Ham had a stoppage-time equaliser from Robert Snodgrass ruled out, however, after a VAR check harshly ruled that Declan Rice had handled the ball in the build-up.

Chris Wilder`s side should have increased their lead but had to survive some anxious moments as West Ham`s Sebastien Haller had a goal ruled out for offside and keeper Dean Henderson made a couple of sharp saves before the dramatic VAR intervention.

It was a first loss for West Ham since David Moyes returned for a second stint in charge after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked on Dec. 28 following defeat by Leicester City.

They remain in trouble in 16th place, two points above the bottom three.

Premier League
