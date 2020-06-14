Premier League: Two more test positive for coronavirus; total cases rise to 16

Just a few days before the resumption of Premier League, two more individuals from two different clubs of English's top-flight league have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

In an official statement, Premier League said that a total of 1,200 players and club staff underwent tests in the latest round of COVID-19 testing and two of them came back with positive results.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1,200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," the EPL said.

Norwich City, on ther other hand,confirmed that one of the two positive cases of coronavirus in Premier League is from their club.

The club further said that the player, who has been diagnosed with the virus, needs to return with a negative result in order to make his way back to training.

"The player must return a negative test result before being able to resume training. The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time," Norwich City said in an official statement.

The recent development means the total number of coronavirus cases in Premier League rise to 16.

Earlier, a total of 14 individuals were tested positive for coronavirus across seven rounds of COVID-19 testing that took place in Premier League.

Three months after being distrupted due to the novel coronavirus, Premier League is all set to return to action from June 17. The EPL will begin with Manchester City vs Arsenal clash and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match on June 17, provided that all safety requirements are in place.

These matches will be followed by a full match round beginning on June 19.