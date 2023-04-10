topStoriesenglish2593428
NewsFootball
PREMIER LEAGUE

Premier League: Virgil van Dijk 'Far Better' Than Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic, Believes Jamie Carragher

Premier League leaders Arsenal were left clinging on for a point as Liverpool blew the title race wide open for Manchester City.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Premier League: Virgil van Dijk 'Far Better' Than Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic, Believes Jamie Carragher

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is "far better" Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic, believes Jamie Carragher. The Dutch defender is being criticised a lot these days following Liverpool's average performance this season.

Van Dijk is considered as one of the best in the business since his move to Liverpool in January 2018. The Netherlands international moved from Southampton to Anfield for a massive price tag of £75 million ($93m). He has won a Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA World Club World Cup with the club. He has made 213 appearances for the club and is still the main defender of Jurgen Klopp's backline. (Premier League 2023: Liverpool Throw Title Race Wide Open After Thrilling Arsenal Draw, WATCH)

Former Liverpool defender Carragher respond to a tweet suggesting that "Van Dijk's drop off is actually insane" by saying: “VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres? Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now. No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team. Never mind the best CB in the league, he’s been the best player in the league along with KDB for four years before this one. We have never spoken about about other CB’s being the best player before, that shows the level he was at."

Virgil van Dijk is often compared to the likes of some great defenders of the modern era including some names like Sergio Ramos, Carlos Puyol, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand and many more. This all has happened since that one season when no one could dribble past the Dutch wall, yes the same season Liverpool went on to win the Premier League. However, former Liverpool footballer Carragher believes he is better from United legend Vidic.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?