Premier League: WWE legend John Cena spotted with new Chelsea owner Tod Boehly

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly attended a Premier League clash of his club at the Stamford Bridge and along with him WWE superstar and actor John Cena was spotted. Boehly was there to witness Chelsea's second last PL fixture after becoming the owner of the club recently.

Unfortunately, Boehly didn't see his team winning the fixture against Leicester City as the ended up to a 1-1 draw after a hard fight from both sides. Boehly was left disappointed earlier this month also when he witnessed Chelsea's clash against Wolves which also ended in a 2-2 draw.

For Leicester, James Maddison opened the scoring just six minutes into the game and an hour later Spaniard Marco Alonso levelled up for Chelsea.

John Cena was at the Bridge? Make sense why the Chelsea attackers couldn't see the net. pic.twitter.com/FG6LriP6GT — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) May 19, 2022

The Blues are now third in the Premier League standings with Tottenham 3 points behind them and a 18 goal difference.

John Cena, who's a professional actor and wrestler, has been seen witnessing football games before also. Once, John Cena was seen in a Spurs shirt supporting the team at their home stadium, the White Hart Lane, as per sun.co.uk.

Tod Boehly became the owner of Chelsea Football Club on Saturday (May 7), which was confirmed by the club. The new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, acquired the Premier League club.