हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Cena

Premier League: WWE legend John Cena spotted with new Chelsea owner Tod Boehly

For Leicester, James Maddison opened the scoring just six minutes into the game and an hour later Spaniard Marco Alonso levelled up for Chelsea

Premier League: WWE legend John Cena spotted with new Chelsea owner Tod Boehly
Source: Twitter

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly attended a Premier League clash of his club at the Stamford Bridge and along with him WWE superstar and actor John Cena was spotted. Boehly was there to witness Chelsea's second last PL fixture after becoming the owner of the club recently.

Unfortunately, Boehly didn't see his team winning the fixture against Leicester City as the ended up to a 1-1 draw after a hard fight from both sides. Boehly was left disappointed earlier this month also when he witnessed Chelsea's clash against Wolves which also ended in a 2-2 draw.

For Leicester, James Maddison opened the scoring just six minutes into the game and an hour later Spaniard Marco Alonso levelled up for Chelsea.

The Blues are now third in the Premier League standings with Tottenham 3 points behind them and a 18 goal difference.

John Cena, who's a professional actor and wrestler, has been seen witnessing football games before also. Once, John Cena was seen in a Spurs shirt supporting the team at their home stadium, the White Hart Lane, as per sun.co.uk.

Tod Boehly became the owner of Chelsea Football Club on Saturday (May 7), which was confirmed by the club. The new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, acquired the Premier League club.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
John CenaPremier LeaguechelseaWWETod BoehlyLeicester CityJames MadisonMarcus Alonso
Next
Story

WATCH: Lionel Messi DENIED goal by cardboard goalkeeper in Qatar

Must Watch

PT35M28S

PM Modi addresses BJP office bearers in Jaipur