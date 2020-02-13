हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
French Cup

PSG hammer Dijon 6-1 to reach semi-finals of French Cup

Meanwhile, Olympique Lyonnais host Olympique de Marseille in another quarter-final clash later on Wednesday.

PSG hammer Dijon 6-1 to reach semi-finals of French Cup
Image Credits: Twitter/@PSG_English

Paris St Germain`s Pablo Sarabia scored twice as they swept past Dijon and into the semi-finals of the French Cup with a 6-1 thrashing on Wednesday.

Lying in 17th position in Ligue 1, hosts Dijon were facing an uphill struggle when Wesley Lautoa turned the ball into his own net in the first minute, but Mounir Chouiar got his side back on level terms 12 minutes later.

League leaders PSG illustrated the gulf in class towards the end of the first half as Kylian Mbappe restored their advantage, and defender Thiago Silva struck a third five minutes into the second half.

Spaniard Sarabia increased PSG`s lead in the 56th minute as the home side`s challenge fell apart, and Dijon defender Senou Coulibaly scored another own goal in the 86th minute before a stoppage-time Sarabia effort completed the rout.

Olympique Lyonnais host Olympique de Marseille in their quarter-final later on Wednesday.

Tags:
French CupPSGKylian Mbappefootball
Next
Story

Dani Ceballos wants to prove himself to 'brilliant' Arteta at Arsenal

Must Watch

PT5M32S

14 people dies after Volvo bus collides with a trolley on Agra-Lucknow Expressway