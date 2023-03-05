PSG vs Nantes: The Significance Of Lionel Messi's 1000th Goal; Even Cristiano Ronaldo Is Far Behind This Landmark

Lionel Messi struck the opening goal for PSG in Ligue 1 clash vs Nantes on Saturday, March 4 at Parc des Princes. In doing so, the Argentina legend reached another landmark in his illustrious career. That one goal on Saturday night was his 1000th senior goal involvement. He is the first footballer to achieve this landmark, underlining the GOAT tag his fans put against his name. Messi must be very happy as this big record was achieved in a 4-2 win over the opponents. Since making his senior debut in 2003, Messi has scored a total of 701 goals and has assisted 299 times in 841 matches. This is a massive achievement even for someone who has already achieved so much in the last two decades on the football ground.

Not to forget, Messi is also the first player in the modern era of European football's top 5 leagues to achieve this feat. Messi fans can take a sigh of relief as this record will be untouched for some time. His long-time rival Protugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is sitting second on the list of most goals and assists with 912 goal involvements.

Lionel Messi has reached 1000 club goal contributions. In 841 matches:

__ 701 Goals

_ 299 Assists pic.twitter.com/jhRbZLGlFp March 5, 2023

It must also be noted that Messi has had a great season in Ligue 1. He has made 35 goal contributions for PSG. He cotinues to have a great run. From winnig his first-ever World Cup medal to achieving this new landmark, Messi continues to rule the world.

In the same match, Kylian Mbappe too scored. With that goal, Mbappe too scripted history as he broke the record of Edinson Cavani for most goals scored by a PSG player in the club's history. Mbappe hit the 201st goal of his PSG career to go past Cavani. What makes French striker's feat look even bigger is the speed at which he has travelled to the landmark. The Uruguayan striker had taken 301 matches to reach the 200 goals milestone where as Mbappe has done the same in just 247 games.