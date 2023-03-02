Lionel Messi Buys Gold iPhones Worth Rs 1.7 Crore Each For All Players Of Argentina's World Cup Winning Squad

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has gifted each member of his team and support a commissioned gold iPhone for their historic win in Qatar. Messi and co defeated mighty France in the World Cup final to win the prestigious trophy. As per The Sun, each of the 24-carat devices is worth £175,000 (Approx Rs. 1.73 crores). Messi got them delivered at his apartment in Paris on Saturday, which had the Argentinian logo engraved on them.

"Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment. He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together," quoted a source from The Sun. (READ: 'Kind Of Corruption Ronaldo Faced': Real Madrid Fans Angry As Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Best Award Ahead Of Karim Benzema, Check Reactions Here)

The report also quoted Ben, CEO of iDesign Gold, "Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches."

Meet Vinicius Jr's Hot GF Maria Julia Mazalli: Know All About Real Madrid Star's Love Affair - In Pics

After steering Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against Mbappe's France in Qatar, Messi won the best player vote against Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to secure the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years on Monday night. He won the World Cup at his record-equaling fifth attempt. (READ: ElClasico LIVE Streaming, Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: When and Where To Watch RMA Vs BAR Copa del Rey Semifinal Match In India?)

Lionel Messi has received the 35 golden iPhone 14 pros, which he is going to gift to the whole delegation of Argentina National Team.



Each phone is engraved with the last name, the number of the shirt and the AFA shield with the three stars.



[via benlyons1111 on IG] pic.twitter.com/Ytnt1wkDc2 March 2, 2023

"It was a crazy year for me. I could fulfil my (World Cup) dream after fighting for it for so long. And in the end it happened, and it was the most beautiful thing of my career," said Messi after winning FIFA Best award recently.

PSG vs Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain have suffered from another injury blow as first-choice defender Kimpembe has been ruled out of the second-leg against Munich due to an injury he endured in the recent Ligue 1 clash against Marseille. PSG already had Nuno Mendes and Neymar on the injury list.