हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neymar

PSG's Neymar out until at least mid-November, says manager Thomas Tuchel

The PSG forward came off with a thigh muscle problem in the 26th minute of Wednesday`s 2-0 win over the Turkish side.

PSG&#039;s Neymar out until at least mid-November, says manager Thomas Tuchel
Image Credits: Twitter/@neymarjr

Paris St Germain`s Brazil forward Neymar will be sidelined until after the international break in mid-November following his injury against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, the French club`s coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

Neymar came off with a thigh muscle problem in the 26th minute of Wednesday`s 2-0 win over the Turkish side.

"Neymar should be back after the international break," Tuchel told reporters ahead of PSG`s Ligue 1 game at Nantes on Saturday.

The break in domestic action runs from November 11 to November 17 when international matches will be played.

Brazil play World Cup qualifiers at home to Venezuela and away to Uruguay on November 13 and 17 respectively.

PSG, on 18 points from eight games, top the standings on goal difference ahead of Lille.

Tags:
NeymarPSGParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Champions LeagueThomas Tuchelfootball
Next
Story

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Crystal Palace 2-0, climb to third in Premier League
  • 81,37,119Confirmed
  • 1,21,641Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Chunaavi Choupal : What are the needs and demands of Sitamarhi voters