PSG's Neymar to return to Brazil for treatment on foot injury

Paris Saint Germain has confirmed that their star striker Neymar Jr would continue treatment on his foot injury in his native country Brazil under the supervision of the French Ligue 1 side's medical staff.

The 27-year-old sustained the metatarsal injury during PSG's match against Strasbourg in Coupe de France on January 23. As a result, he is now expected to remain out of action for another seven weeks.

Giving an update on Neymar's injury, the club's official website said that they have decided to send the forward to Brazil for 10 days as a part of his rehabilitation process.

"Neymar Jr will continue treatment in Brazil under the supervision of the Paris Saint-Germain medical department.As part of the treatment of the injury of his fifth right metatarsal, Paris Saint-Germain has decided to send Neymar Jr to Brazil for 10 days," goal.com quoted the PSG as saying.

"The Brazil international striker will leave this Thursday, accompanied by a medical team from the club, to continue specific treatment, scheduled after the medical care he has already received in Paris, as well as in Barcelona, since the end of January," the statement from the club added.

Notably, Neymar has amassed a total of 13 goals in 13 Ligue 1 matches he played before sustaining the injury.

PSG, who have won all except one match since Neymar's absence in Ligue 1, will now play matches against Nimes, Dijon and Caen before facing Manchester United in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 on March 6.