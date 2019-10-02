close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Champions League

Raheem Sterling strikes as Manchester City ease past Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Champions League clash

Manchester City made it two wins out of two in Champions League Group C after goals from substitutes Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola`s side a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling strikes as Manchester City ease past Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Champions League clash
Image Credits: Twitter/@ManCity

Manchester City made it two wins out of two in Champions League Group C after goals from substitutes Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola`s side a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

The Croatians frustrated the Premier League champions with some excellent defending in the first half and all City could manage from their domination was Ilkay Gundogan`s shot against the bar in the 21st minute.

The introduction of Sterling increased the tempo and width of City`s play and it was the England international who broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, turning in a low cross from Riyad Mahrez after a superb diagonal pass from Rodri.

Dinamo tried their luck in the final stages but were caught on the counter in stoppage time with Sterling breaking and slipping the ball wide to Foden who confidently drove home.

City move on to six points from their opening two games after winning their first match 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk, while Dinamo have three points.

Tags:
Champions LeagueManchester CityRaheem Sterlingfootball
Next
Story

Champions League: Serge Gnabry scores four goals as Bayern Munich trounce Tottenham Hotspur 7-2

Must Watch

PT6M36S

PM Modi pays tribute to Bapu on Twitter