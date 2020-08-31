Real Betis sign former Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on one-year deal

Real Betis have roped in former Barcelona and Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in a one-year contract, with an option to further extend for 12 months, for the 2020-21 season of the La Liga.

As a result, the Chilean goalkeeper has now become Betic's second signing of the season.

Betis issued an official statement to confirm that they have reached an agreement to incorporate 37-year-old Bravo in the team.

"Real Betis Balompié has reached an agreement for the incorporation of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. In this way, the Chilean goalkeeper becomes the second reinforcement of the Verdiblanco Club for the 2020/2021 season. Bravo signs for a year and an optional one with the Heliopolitan entity," the official statement said.

Born on April 13, 1983, Bravo began his professional football career with Colo-Colo in his native country.

After making 123 appearances from 2002 to 2006 with Colo-Colo, the goalkeeper was roped in by Real Sociedad. He went on to play eight seasons for the side and made a total of 229 appearances for them.

In 2014, he joined Barcelona and featured in 70 games for them before being moved to Manchester City two years later.He was restricted to just 29 appearances with the Etihad Stadium club before he left the side earlier this month after his contract expired.

Bravo has clinched two Chilean league titles, La Liga trophy twice, two Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, a Champions League, a European Super Cup, a Club World Cup, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three EFL Cups and Community Shield trophy on two occasions during his footballc career so far.