La Liga

Real Madrid become La Liga champions for record 35th time

Real Madrid have now become the champions with four games in hand as they only needed a single point to secure their title before hosting Espanyol

Source: Twitter

Spanish giants Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title on Saturday (April 30) as they take an unassailable lead over Sevilla, after a 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have now become the champions with four games in hand as they only needed a single point to secure their title before hosting Espanyol. 

Carlo Ancelotti's side have now taken a lead of 17 points over Sevilla, who settled for a draw against Cadiz on Friday (April 29). This was Real Madrid's 25th La Liga win of the 2021-22 season, in total they have 6 draws and 3 losses to their name in the journey to lift the La Liga title.

More to come..

