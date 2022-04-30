Real Madrid become La Liga champions for record 35th time

Spanish giants Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title on Saturday (April 30) as they take an unassailable lead over Sevilla, after a 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have now become the champions with four games in hand as they only needed a single point to secure their title before hosting Espanyol.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have now taken a lead of 17 points over Sevilla, who settled for a draw against Cadiz on Friday (April 29). This was Real Madrid's 25th La Liga win of the 2021-22 season, in total they have 6 draws and 3 losses to their name in the journey to lift the La Liga title.

More to come..