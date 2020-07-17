हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
La Liga

Real Madrid clinch record 34th La Liga title with 2-1 win over Villarreal

Real Madrid, who are standing at the top spot with 26 wins from 37 matches, will lock horns with Leganes in their last game of the 2019-2020 La Liga season on July 20.  

Real Madrid clinch record 34th La Liga title with 2-1 win over Villarreal
Image Credits: Twitter/@realmadriden

Real Madrid have sealed their 34th La Liga title with a tenth consecutive victory in the competition, a 2-1 win over Villarreal, at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid on Friday.

Forward Karim Benzema netted a goal in the 29th minute of the match to put Madrid ahead during the clash before he doubled his side's lead in the 77th minute.

Though Villarreal managed to reduce the deficit by adding a goal in their account through Vicente Iborra in the 83rd minute, Madrid held their oppositions for another seven minutes to emerge victorious.

With the win, French coach Zinedine Zidane had guided Real Madrid to an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of the La Liga standings.

In fact, it was Real Madrid's 11th Spanish league title win under the leadership of football legend Zidane.

The victory over Villarreal was Real Madrid's 10th consecutive win in La Liga as they have not lost a single match since the resumption of the league after the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid, who are standing at the top spot with 26 wins from 37 matches, will lock horns with Leganes in their last game of the 2019-2020 La Liga season on July 20.

 

La LigaReal MadridVillarrealKarim Benzemafootball
